KENDALLVILLE — The Oak Farm Montessori Theatre Company will be presenting its first ever musical production on May 5, 6 and 7 at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville.
Secondary students from Oak Farm Montessori School, along with homeschool students and students from other local schools, will come together to present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”
Oak Farm Montessori School has a history of providing live theater to its community. From the early days of providing entertainment to younger students to fully staged productions, theater has had a lasting impression on Oak Farm.
In 2021, under the direction of director Kavin Ley, the Oak Farm Montessori Theatre Company began providing extra-curricular productions to area students. Last fall, OFMTC began its first full season of theater by producing a secondary play and an elementary play. This production of “Cinderella” is Oak Farm Montessori School’s first ever musical production and rounds out the first full season of theater at the school.
Students who attend Oak Farm are from all over northeast Indiana. The show’s directors and several students live in DeKalb County.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to be directing Oak Farm Theatre Company’s first ever musical,” Ley said.
“It’s been exciting for the community to see this new form of music and expression being presented by the students.”
Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. OFMTC will be performing the “Enchanted Edition,” which is inspired by the 1997 teleplay that starred Whitney Houston.
“Whitney Houston is my idol and I’ve always looked up to her,” said freshman Ivy Witmer who will perform as the Fairy Godmother. “I’m really happy to be playing the same role as she did.”
OFMTC productions are open to any student, not just those from Oak Farm Montessori School. Students from other local schools and homeschool students have enjoyed being in OFMTC productions as it gives them an opportunity to experience live theater.
“For many members of our cast, this is their first time undertaking a musical and dramatic endeavor of this magnitude,” said musical director Betsy Ley.
“They’re really taking it in stride and doing so well. We are very proud of their effort and work.”
Ley said that this production of “Cinderella” is a milestone in the growing community at Oak Farm. “It’s an excellent showcase of our growing arts programs, and it brings much hope and optimism for even bigger and better things to come,” she said.
“I think the first of anything is truly special because of the opportunities we open up and the impression that we make,” said sophomore Sami Aljabari, who will play the prince.
Freshman Gretchen Lowe, who was cast as the lead, is excited to be a part of the first ever musical at Oak Farm. “Playing Cinderella is a unique experience because there are so many different ways the roles can be created and played on stage,” she said.
Shows are at 7 p.m. on May 5 and 6, and 2 p.m. on May 7 at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Tickets at the door are $7 for adults and $4 for students. Tickets can be purchased in advance for a discount online at bit.ly/ofmtctickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.