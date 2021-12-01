INDIANAPOLIS — The DeKalb County Farm Bureau is one of five bureaus to receive a development grant from the Indiana Farm Bureau.
The purpose of the grants is to support new or expanded programs or events that promoted education and networking with diverse segments of agriculture.
Each county Farm Bureau presented a new or expanded programming idea to INFB. The grant committee reviewed and approved the funds based on financial need and the potential impact of the program in expanding the county Farm Bureau’s engagement and visibility within their community and the ability to reach their organizational goals.
DeKalb County Farm Bureau was awarded a community grant to host a virtual screening of the feature film, “Silo,” which tells the story, inspired by real events, of a teenage boy who becomes the victim of grain entrapment.
The virtual screening, which took place during 2021 National Grain Bin Safety Week, raised awareness of the dangers of grain entrapment with the goal of starting conversations about farm safety on DeKalb County farms.
The program provided an educational and impactful look at a significant agricultural safety issue and brought together several audiences, including farmers, FFA chapters and first responders, to start a dialogue about grain bin safety.
“Our county Farm Bureaus are dedicated to educating their communities about agriculture,” said Isabella Chism, INFB 2nd vice president. “This year’s grant recipients utilized the INFB grant program to produce creative programming that provides real value to their neighbors — from learning more about conservation practices and how to grow your own food to the importance of farm safety and accessible broadband for everyone.”
Other Farm Bureaus receiving grants are Benton, Clinton, Floyd and Rush counties.
Benton County Farm Bureau partnered with the Benton County Soil and Water Conservation District to educate farmers and local residents on the agronomic and conservation history of 209,000 acres that join Benton, Warren, Tippecanoe, and White counties. The goal of the tour was to encourage and expand more practical conservation adoption in the community.
Clinton County Farm Bureau received a community grant for an enclosed trailer used for an interactive display where children and adults learned about different animals that were exhibited at the Clinton County and 4-H Fair. The trailer also included a reading corner where Clinton County Farm Bureau members read agriculturally accurate books to children. The goal of the trailer was to tell the story of agriculture to adults and children in Clinton County.
Floyd County Farm Bureau received a community grant to provide growing kits to Floyd County public school students and their families. In partnership with Purdue Extension Floyd County, Floyd County Farm Bureau supplied growing kits to every fifth grader in the public school system. The goal of the program was to fight food insecurity by providing students and their families with the tools to grow their own food.
Rush County Farm Bureau was awarded community grant funds for a campaign to collect internet speed test data in Rush County, designed to showcase areas which are underserved when it comes to reliable broadband access.
INFB’s program development grants are issued quarterly with one application submitted per county per calendar year. All Indiana county Farm Bureaus are eligible to apply for up to $1,500 in funding each year.
