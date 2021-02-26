FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. on Friday announced that the company’s board of directors declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, a 4% increase over the company’s 2020 quarterly rate.
The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31 and is payable on or about April 16.
“We are pleased that our board of directors took this action, based on our confidence in the current and anticipated future strength of our cash flow generation capability and strong financial position,” said Mark D. Millett of Auburn, president and chief executive officer of Steel Dynamics.
“Our differentiated business model, coupled with our passionate and dedicated team, are critical components that drive our best-in-class through-cycle operating and financial performance. We believe this action reflects the strength of our capital structure and liquidity profile, the continued optimism and confidence in our prospects to strategically grow, while staying committed to maintaining our investment grade credit rating.”
Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. It operates a steel mill and New Millennium Building Systems plant south of Auburn and an OmniSource recycling station in Auburn.
