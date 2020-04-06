AUBURN — DeKalb County will pay the fees for some home-detention users who are unemployed.
“We’re not doing this for their benefit. We’re doing it for our benefit,” DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner told the DeKalb County Council on Monday.
The alternative for a home-detention user who does not follow the rules would be sending the person to jail.
“There’s a big reason why we want to keep as many people out of jail as possible at this point,” Winebrenner said. Jails across the state are trimming their inmate populations to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection. DeKalb’s jail held only 72 inmates Monday, down at least 20% from typical levels.
“We’ve got to look at it from a different perspective than we ever have before,” DeKalb County Community Corrections Director Kellie Knauer told the council.
“They’re doing the best they can, and we’ve got to try to work with them,” Knauer said about people on home detention. They pay fees of $12 per day to be electronically monitored, instead of being in jail.
Payment compliance for home detention was good until last week, Knauer said. Unemployment has been soaring across the state under stay-at-home rules designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We are working with them to try to find new employment options,” said about her department’s home-detentionn clients. The agency also is helping clients file applications for unemployment benefits.
The department is not accepting inmates at its new Community Corrections Center on the west edge of Auburn, which is designed to house people sentenced to work-release.
The county jail has increased sanitizing and other practices designed to limit the risk if COVID-19.
In reducing the jail population, “It’s a rather complicated process to figure out who you can let out and who you shouldn’t let out,” Winebrenner told the council.
“We have to be very careful to make sure we aren’t releasing people who are dangerous,” Winebrenner said.
Releasing a frequent offender could mean that person will return to jail soon, possibly having been exposed to COVID-19 while out in public, she said.
Winebrenner said one jail inmate, a stalking offender, would not have qualified to be released, except that he was in fragile health.
“Those who get coronavirus are going to be very expensive for the county to pay for” in medical expenses, she said.
“The only way we felt comfortable for him to leave was to have him on electronically monitored detention,” she said about the stalking offender. He is unable to pay the fee for electronic monitoring, so the county will pay it for him. Winebrenner said, “$12 a day far cheaper than leaving him in jail and having him contract coronavirus.”
Winebrenner said she was informing council members about the changes so they won’t be surprised when they receive the bills for home-monitoring fees of inmates.
“We need to look and consider what is the most economical and safest way for the county to handle these people,” Council President Rick Ring responded.
“Let’s have an understanding that this ends when this self-isolation period ends,” Ring said about paying for monitoring fees. “If we can still charge them, I think we should, but I also don’t want to put somebody in jail who is going to be a danger to the jail population — and to our employees.”
