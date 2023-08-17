AUBURN — All roads lead back to Auburn at the end of August as Worldwide counts down to its annual three-day auction extravaganza at home in the birthplace of America’s original classic car auction.

The catalog for the Auburn Auction is now online, and collectors can browse an eclectic, curated selection of spectacular super cars, pre-war automobiles, sports cars, classics, select American muscle cars, customs and private no-reserve collections, with over 275 vehicles slated to cross the block.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.