AUBURN — All roads lead back to Auburn at the end of August as Worldwide counts down to its annual three-day auction extravaganza at home in the birthplace of America’s original classic car auction.
The catalog for the Auburn Auction is now online, and collectors can browse an eclectic, curated selection of spectacular super cars, pre-war automobiles, sports cars, classics, select American muscle cars, customs and private no-reserve collections, with over 275 vehicles slated to cross the block.
The Auburn Auction takes place Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 at Kruse Plaza, the company’s Indiana headquarters.
Among the featured vehicles include an exceptionally restored and documented 1930 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A S Roadster with coachwork by Carrozzeria Castagna of Milan that retains its original chassis, engine and body, and an incredible 2021 Ford GT carbon series.
Offered for sale by its sole owner, Russell Sims, a member of the Ford design team that conceived and built the 2016 Le Mans-winning Ford GT and production Ford GTs, this singular, highly optioned super car comes in shadow black with exposed gloss carbon fiber over a carbon interior, comprehensive documentation and electrifying performance. It is one of two Ford GTs in this year’s sale, the other being a very rare speed yellow 2005 Ford GT, offered in exceptional condition with just 2,804 miles from new.
Other notable consignments include a meticulously restored example of BMW’s one true super car, a fantastic, numbers-matching 1980 BMW M1. Featured on owner Dennis Collins’ popular YouTube Channel, Coffee Walk, which chronicled its extensive restoration, it is one of just 453 ever produced by BMW’s dynamic Motorsport M division.
Also slated for the sale is a superb, numbers-matching 1958 Aston Martin DM Mark III drophead coupe, a highly desirable left-hand-drive variant being one of only 84 drophead coupés produced and one of only 64 manufactured with twin SU carburetors.
Displayed at the 1950 Geneva Motor Show and another star of the Saturday evening segment of the sale is a rare and wholly alluring 1949 Delahaye 135MS coupe bodied by Carrosserie Ghia-Aigle, one of only three produced and later restored by definitive Delahaye expert, Jean-Luc Bonnefoy. Collectors will also find the usual outstanding offering of world-class pre-war automobiles in Auburn, including an ACD certified, multiple award-winning 1937 Cord 812 C ‘Sportsman’ Cabriolet, one of just 64 supercharged examples ever made.
Enthusiasts can look forward to a mouthwatering array of Italian sports and super cars, not least a beautifully restored 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS and groundbreaking 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th anniversary edition, one of only 657 of the 25th anniversary editions produced. They will sell alongside an impeccably documented 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000QV and a high-octane 2013 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, a custom one-of-one Aventador by Alex Vega, owner of The Auto Firm, formerly owned and customized for two-time MLB All-Star Yoenis Céspedes.
Auburn has welcomed more than its fair share of film cars over the decades. This year’s sale includes a highly optioned 1937 Lincoln Zephyr “Black Beauty” V-12 coupe, the original “Black Beauty” that starred in the cliff-hanging 1940 movie serial, The Green Hornet, selling without reserve.
Other notable consignments include a well-documented 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88 convertible, a Bloomington Gold Special Collection participant in 1988 and 2008, one of several outstanding Corvettes slated for this year’s auction. Also set to cross the block is a beautiful and comprehensively restored 1963 Porsche 356B 1600 S Cabriolet, offered from an important Texas Porsche collection.
Worldwide is well known for representing some of the market’s best no-reserve private collections and this year’s Auburn Auction will include an offering of 25 great cars from the Tom Haag Estate Collection, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Cars Curing Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to funding and supporting causes that improve health outcomes in the lives of children.
Highlights include a beautifully restored 1957 Pontiac Bonneville “Fuelie” convertible, one of just 630 fuel-injected Bonneville convertibles built in 1957; a 1932 Ford V-8 Hi-Boy roadster, an old-school build with exceptional components; and an impeccably documented 1965 Dodge Coronet A990 lightweight two-door sedan.
“We look forward to connecting with car enthusiasts once again in Auburn with a curated offering of great cars at the center,” said John Kruse, Principal and Auctioneer. “The cars are always the stars in Auburn and we anticipate an electric live auction event that you will not want to miss.”
The catalog can be viewed online at worldwideauctioneers.com, along with full information on general admission, bidder registration and event details.
The weekend will include memorabilia, a curated marketplace of on-site automotive lifestyle vendors, car corral and swap meet, and a host of outstanding participant and spectator events during the celebrated and long-running Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
Kruse Plaza is a 30-acre campus with a 200,000-square-foot, climate-controlled auction facility that offers ample space for both RV and vehicle parking, as well as housing the company’s dedicated private sales division, The Gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.