HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools Board of Trustees conducted its organizational meeting Monday and re-elected Jeremy Hill to serve as board president.
Stacy Shull was re-elected as vice president and Jamy Merritt was re-elected as board secretary.
Other board members are April Holden and Brandy DePriest.
Warrick & Boyn were reappointed as legal counsel for the board.
Superintendent Tony Cassel is the school district’s appointment for the Hamilton Redevelopment Committee.
DePriest will serve on the Hamilton Recreation Board. Hill will serve as the district’s delegate to the Indiana School Boards Association.
Donations for the Student Angel Fund, which helps pay off lunch balances when needed, were accepted from: Salem Center Presbyterian Church, $200; Kappa Delta PHI Sorority, $100; Margaret and Paul Hayden, $200; and Triton Metals, $580.71.
The board also accepted a donation of $3,000 from Oberlin Read Estate & Auctioneers, Inc. for the district’s athletic department.
In new business, the board approved the transfer of $357,950 from unused appropriated operation funds to the Rainy Day Fund.
