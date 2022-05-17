WATERLOO — Members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, heard Eric Johnson and Pat “Hank” Fraizer tell “The Story Behind the Monument,” a report about the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Fort Wayne, during a program May 14 at the Waterloo Public Library.
The wall is an 80% replica of the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D. C., one of eight replicas nationwide. Standing eight feet and extending 360 feet, it features 72 aluminum panels set in such a way they don’t touch the ground, and on those panels are the names of the 58,320 soldiers who gave their lives in service in Vietnam.
The Veteran’s National Memorial Shrine and Museum, which includes some 2,000 artifacts on display, is located on 40 acres on O’Day Rd., 2 1/4 miles south of U.S. 30. Admission is free. The memorial is a place where families, friends, and veterans of all wars, but particularly Vietnam veterans, can learn, reflect, and possibly experience a sense of closure about a war — what the government called “a conflict” — did to their lives and how it changed American culture.
Most soldiers were in their teens when drafted, and as Johnson and Fraizer explained, they had little choice in how the war was handled. Johnson who served in the Army and Fraizer who was in the Air Force stated, “We went; we fought; we just wanted to survive.” Both volunteer at the shrine and museum and give talks explaining tell how they became involved in bringing the Vietnam Wall replica to Fort Wayne.
Johnson said, “It was an expensive undertaking, but much of the work such as construction, brick-laying, concrete work was done by union workers who donated their time.”
A newsletter and other information tell of the commitment many individuals and area companies made to establish the wall.
Frazier shared facts about people who visit the wall and experiences that made both men recall the horrors of guerrilla warfare at every turn.
After the program, refreshments were provided by Joyce Phillips, Jan Dantzer and Rachel Roberts. In the absence of Regent Nancy Brickley, Roberts conducted a brief meeting. Karen Bash presented minutes of the last meeting and Sue Anderson gave a treasurer’s report. Liz Chmiel reported on a donation to the chapter by Dr. Kim Smith in memory of Mary Jane Smith. Members also heard about a donation made by the American Legion in support of the upcoming Northeast District meeting.
The next meeting will be on June 11.
