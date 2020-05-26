AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners will write a letter supporting a grant to expand rural broadband service south and east of Auburn.
Auburn Essential Services plans to apply this week for a $4.5 million grant to build new fiber-optic lines, city officials said Tuesday.
The grant would come from the state Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
“There is a real need in DeKalb County. The demand is real,” said Chris Schweitzer, general manager of Auburn Essential Services.
Mayor Mike Ley said Auburn has been “inundated with requests for broadband service” in last two months when schools were closed for health reasons and students were trying to take classes on the internet.
Schweitzer said if the grant is awarded, the money would be used to expand services along C.R. 29 south to the Allen County line; along S.R. 8 east of Auburn; along C.R. 68 toward Spencerville; and along C.R. 60 toward St. Joe.
Auburn Essential Services mailed a survey about broadband to roughly 4,700 rural households recently, Schweitzer said. That led to 350 positive responses and the selection of the potential expansion sites.
Schweitzer said Auburn Essential Services started in 2005 and became available to the 7,700 customers in the city’s electric grid by 2011-2012. This year it will begin a test market for homes in Garrett and reach the whole city over an 18-month buildup.
Also Tuesday, county attorney James McCanna told commissioners that the county Redevelopment Commission has authorized up to $400,000 to repair a three-mile stretch of C.R. 40 near the Steel Dynamics steel mill, southwest of Butler.
The County Council could vote on the expenditure at its meeting Monday morning in the courthouse. The money would come from property taxes paid by the steel mill and neighboring industries into a tax increment financing fund.
Commissioners instructed McCanna to move ahead with obtaining an appraisal of land on the southeast corner of C.R. 427 and C.R. 34, near DeKalb High School. They are considering the site for a new county highway department headquarters.
McCanna had asked if he should continue seeking an appraisal, since most of the candidates for two county commissioner seats in this year’s election have expressed skepticism about the site
