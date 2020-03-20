WATERLOO — DeKalb Central schools Superintendent Steve Teders Friday communicated with staff and families on the district’s plan moving forward following a statewide mandated school closure through May 1.
The mandated closure follows Thursday’s order by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to close schools through May 1 to reduce spread of the coronavirus.
During the extended closure, “Our staff will continue to work hard to provide meaningful educational experiences for our students,” said Tonya K. Weaver, superintendent of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District.
Holcomb’s announcement will not change measures already in place at DeKalb Eastern Schools, said Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens.
All local schools closed their doors starting Monday, following decisions reached last weekend.
“The first week has gone as well as it could. We have been delivering meals to students, tending to eLearning needs and the daily operation of the school,” said Anthony Cassel, superintendent of Hamilton Community Schools. “My focus is on the students, staff and the families. This is a tremendously stressful time for all involved.”
DeKalb Central Schools will be closed for an additional three weeks from previous plans, with a return date of Monday, May 4. All school activities will remain canceled through this extended closure, Teders said.
For the additional three weeks schools are closed, the district will use virtual learning on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and waiver days granted by Holcomb on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shift, the current 20-day waiver granted to school districts may not adequately address the needs of local districts, Teders said. Therefore, the Indiana Department of Education will work with individual districts and schools to determine the total amount of instructional waiver days necessary, he added.
Teders said DeKalb Central schools will work closely with the Department of Education and the district’s high school seniors to determine the best course moving forward to ensure seniors graduate.
“At this time, we are still planning a graduation ceremony, but please keep in mind the COVID-19 situation is very fluid and updates happen often, which could cause changes along the way. Stay positive! We will get through this together,” Teders added.
Teders said providing children access to wholesome and nutritious meals is a priority for DeKalb Central Schools. The district will continue to provide both breakfast and lunch to children over the extended closure including spring break next week. Breakfast and lunch packages for the week can be picked up or delivered on each Monday of the extended closure from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at various locations. People can visit the district website, dekalbcentral.net, for a complete schedule of locations for breakfast and lunch.
Teders said the district is seeking monetary donations to help support feeding its students. Those who wish to donate should contact Chief Financial Office Steve Snider at ssnider@dekalbcentral.net or 920-1010, ext. 1064.
Teders said the district realizes the extended closure may put additional economic, social and emotional demands on families. Those families with a need or emergency and in need of support should contact their child’s school or the district office at 920-1010.
“We will try to address these needs and put families in connection with community resources that may be available,” Teders said.
“As we enter into spring break, I hope our students, families, and staff find time to take care of themselves and their families during this most uncertain time,” Teders added.
