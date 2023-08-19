Today, Aug. 19
10 a.m. — Pork burger sale, Disabled American Veterans of DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties. Until sold out, liquor store parking lot, U.S. 6 and S.R. 3 in Kendallville.
1-4 p.m. — Ice cream social, Jack and Monica Cook’s village, 5815 C.R. 35, Auburn. Tour 11 restored buildings and enjoy homemade pie and ice cream. Freewill donation. Proceeds benefit the Jackson Center Historic Grange Hall project.
Monday, Aug. 21
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections Grief Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
3:30-4:30 p.m. — It's Elementary, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
5:30-6:30 p.m. — Rebel Readers, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministries of DeKalb County, providing assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
3:30-4:15 p.m. — Stories & Streaming, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Camp Half-Blood necklaces, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, affiliated with Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne, for any loss due to death, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Author talk, "Army Guy, Red Cross Gal," Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 24
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Education series, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-5 p.m. — Percy Jackson blue food party, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 25
9 a.m.-noon — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1:30 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Teen Art Club, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 26
7-10 a.m. — Vintage Aircraft Association Breakfast at the Airport, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn, hangar A at the west end of the airport, enter through gate 3. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit and drinks. A freewill donation is accepted.
7 p.m. — A Night with Fun Pianos, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Sunday, Aug. 27
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, James Cultural Plaza, Auburn.
Monday, Aug. 28
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministries of DeKalb County, providing assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
9 a.m.-noon — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Thursday, Aug. 31
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Sept. 15
7 p.m. — Little Big Band, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Sunday, Sept. 17
6 p.m. — ”The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Leo Apostolic Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo.
Thursday, Sept 21
7 p.m. — ”The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Sunday, Sept. 24
6 p.m. — ”The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill.
