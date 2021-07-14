Officers arrest 13
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 13 people from July 8-13, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Cassandra Lucas, 24, of the 5600 block of Woodshire Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. July 8 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tyler Bohler, 32, of the 2100 block of LaForge Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. July 9 by Auburn Police on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shayla Schaeffer, 29, of the 200 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. July 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Eric Dombroff, 51, of the 200 block of West Parsonage Street, Hudson, was arrested at 2 p.m. July 10 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Sara Irvin, 28, of the 4800 block of C.R. 19, Garrett, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. July 10 by Auburn Police for unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
John Thomas, 47, of the 1500 block of Shawnee Court, Auburn, was arrested at 2 a.m. July 11 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Josue Morales-Jimenez, 41, of the 3900 block of North Washington Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. July 12 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Mark Alspaugh, 39, of Warsaw, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. July 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Carlos Taylor, 38, of the 11900 block of Taylor Road, Churubusco, was arrested at 5 p.m. July 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Lindsey Maschhoff, 42, of Columbia City, was arrested at 5 p.m. July 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Megan Shelton, 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. July 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Virgil Vasquez, 28, of the 4400 block of C.R. 72, Spencerville, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. July 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Anthony Fulton, 33, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. July 13 by Garrett Police on warrants from Kosciusko and Whitley counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.