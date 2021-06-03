AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum said it is offering the public the opportunity to have a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” of riding in an historic Auburn, Cord or Duesenberg automobile for Father’s Day during the Father’s Day Classic Car Cruise on June 20 from 2-5 p.m.
The museum said it is excited to offer this opportunity to engage visitors with a truly unique experience that brings the vehicles to life and to provide a unique way to discover automotive history and innovation first-hand.
“As our mission states, the museum seeks to provide multi-generational audiences an educational and inspirational journey exploring the past, present and future of the transportation industry,” said Brandon J. Anderson, executive director and CEO of the museum. “We are excited to be able to offer a way to be a part of the museum, its collection and the history we preserve by taking a cruise in one of the Auburn or Duesenberg vehicles that showcase our history while creating unforgettable memories.”
Participants will be able to choose a ride in one of two 1931 Auburn 8-98 sedans, a 1932 Auburn V-12, a 1935 Auburn 851 convertible, or a 1930 Duesenberg Model J for a freewill donation to support the nonprofit Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
The Father’s Day Classic Car Cruise will begin at the Education & Exhibit Plaza and will drop off passengers at the front doors of the museum after the ride. Advance registration is not required, and rides are available on a first-come, first-served basis. In order to be guaranteed a ride, participants must be in line by 4 p.m.
