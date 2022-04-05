AUBURN — The 71st annual National Day of Prayer and DeKalb County’s 31st annual National Day of Prayer rally will be Thursday, May 5 at Kruse Plaza south of Auburn.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the rally to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Ashley Oliver, executive director of DeKalb Pregnancy Center.
Lakewood Park Christian School, under the direction of Lesile Talarico, will present special music.
Entry is free but attendees are asked to bring needed baby supplies to help the DeKalb Pregnancy Center, such as any size diapers, baby wipes, formula, clothes-birth to 3T, swaddlers, etc.
