FORT WAYNE — For the first time in 56 years, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will not open on schedule, zoo officials said Tuesday.
Zoo officials said they in close contact with local health officials, and the zoo will open as soon as it is safe to do so.
“Whenever it happens, Opening Day 2020 will be a great day” said zoo Executive Director Jim Anderson. “We love welcoming children and their families to connect with our animals and enjoy a world of adventure inside our gates, and this year’s opening day will be a special one.”
During the COVID-19 crisis, zoo keepers, veterinarians and support staff are working to ensure the zoo animals are still receiving the same level of care, the zoo said. Its education staff continues to provide a variety of resources for area teachers and parents with lesson plans, educational videos and nature activities.
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is one of only a few zoos that does not receive tax support for daily operations, relying on guests and zoo members. Memberships may be renewed or purchased online at kidszoo.org.
“We want you to know that your membership matters. Our gates may be closed, but by purchasing or renewing a zoo membership you are providing us with dollars needed to maintain our operations,” said the zoo’s Director of Development Amy Lazoff. When opening day of 2020 is identified, the zoo will credit extra weeks to all existing membership, to make up for the days it was not able to open.
The zoo will continue to update members and guests with opening day information on its website, kidszoo.org, and Facebook pages.
