AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over a four-day period.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,544 since the start of the pandemic and 534 in January. The latest four-day average of 13.75 cases per day is lower than the month-long average of 20.5 per day.
The new patients include none between birth and age 10; nine between ages 11-20; nine from 21-30 years of age; six between 31-40; eight who are 41-50 years old; 10 who are 51-60; nine who are 61-70; three who are 71-80; one who is 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
Since Jan. 8, only three people between the ages of 81-90 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and no one over the age of 91 has been diagnosed.
A total of 73 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, including five so far in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.