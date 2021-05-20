WATERLOO — More than a half-dozen parents and grandparents and one student Tuesday urged the DeKalb Central school board to make mask-wearing in schools optional.
Speaking at the conclusion of the school board’s regular meeting, they told the board that children are suffering as a result of being required to wear masks and questioned the efficacy of mask-wearing for children.
Earlier in the meeting, Superintendent Steve Teders noted that DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder on Monday released a statement endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1, barring further state or federal guidance.
Teders noted the state’s mask mandate in schools expires at the end of May.
“We’ve not heard from the governor to this point. … Not sure if the mandate’s just going to expire and not be extended or be extended for public schools and school settings. So we’re not sure where that’s going to be,” Teders said.
“Dr. Souder thought it would be good to release a statement that if the governor’s order expires and is not extended, that he would advise the schools within the county to adopt a masks-optional policy moving forward, starting as soon as June 1. So that would certainly be our plan, moving forward, if in fact that’s the situation that takes place and that mandate expires.”
As the district continues to plan for the coming school year, Teders said he will be bringing back a plan for the board.
“We are continuing to plan moving forward. We’re certainly planning, hoping for the best, and planning for being able to get our kids back in the elementaries to eat in the cafeterias and play with groups outside their pods, and recess — continue to expand in a responsible way what we’re able to provide for our students,” Teders said.
Board President Heather Krebs described Souder’s announcement as “extremely encouraging.”
“I think you guys have all done a phenomenal job this year of keeping the schools open. But I do think that it is time to start using some common sense regarding to masks,” a parent told the board. He urged the board to make the decision that masks are optional.
“I would agree with what he said. Masks-optional is really the only way that I feel like we should proceed next year … mask-optional please,” another parent concurred.
The board heard similar sentiments from others who said they hope the board will adopt a “mask-optional” policy.
A parent said she believed that masks have “taken away our children’s identity.”
“Our children’s rights are being violated by implementing mandatory masks, and it should be a choice to wear or not to wear a mask,” another parent told the board.
One audience member said the risk of death from COVID rises as age increases, yet children are the ones being forced to wear masks.
“All parents should be able to make their own decisions — wear one or not. It shouldn’t be a school’s decision,” he said.
The board and administration were commended by another audience member, who told them, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the school board and the administration for doing everything in your power, with the information that you have, to keep your students and your staff safe.”
Krebs thanked members of the public for their input and said the board would take their comments under consideration.
“Several of us do have students in the district, so we’re parents, too,” Krebs said. “We know what you’re dealing with every day. So we really do appreciate everyone for sharing your views and giving us some more information.”
