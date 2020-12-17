AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
Thursday’s new cases raise the county’s total to 2,682 since the start of the pandemic and 717 in December. The daily total is lower than this month’s average of 42 per day.
Wednesday’s new patients include none between birth and age 10; four between ages 11-20; one from 21-30 years of age; six between 31-40; five who are 41-50 years old; seven who are 51-60; three who are 61-70; three who are 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 219 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of two since Wednesday, including 39 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
A total of 49 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, including 15 in December.
