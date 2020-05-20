Leta Hullinger says she is “experienced and ready to serve” in the position of the DeKalb County recorder.
Hullinger is seeking the Republican nomination for the office, currently held by two-term Recorder Katie Firestorne, who cannot run for re-election due to term limits.
All DeKalb County voters can cast ballots in the June 2 primary race between Hullinger and Ryan Openlander. The winner will advance to the November general election. Democrats have not yet filed a candidate for recorder.
“I know the importance of the recorder’s office and would like to use my experience to give back to the county,” said Hullinger.
She has worked for DeKalb County attorney Jim McCanna for over 24 years and said she has experience in preparing documents that are related to real estate as well as other recordable documents. She also has experience working with title companies, lenders and real estate brokers and agents.
She worked as a legal assistant to McCanna from April 1996 to September 2010 and continues to work as his legal assistant, managing the Auburn office of Burt, Blee, Dixon, Sutton and Bloom.
“I’ve worked with many of the local attorneys in town. Knowing what happens in the recorder’s office is very important,” Hullinger said.
Hullinger said she understands how documents are handled by other county offices before they arrive at the recorder’s office for recording.
“You are helping people,” she said of the position. “I love helping people.”
Hullinger describes herself as being “very detail-oriented,” a quality she said is essential to the position.
“The document becomes record,” she said.
Being a good manager and being organized also are qualities that she believes she would bring to the position.
“Knowing the workings of how documents get recorded, where they go … I have experience with all that. I feel I have the qualifications that it takes,” Hullinger said.
Born and raised in DeKalb County, Hullinger is a 1978 graduate of DeKalb High School. She is married to Dean Hullinger, and they reside in rural Garrett.
She serves on the board of directors of Alliance Industries and is a member of DeKalb County Extension Homemakers.
This past year she led a project she called “Giving from the Heart,” raising money to purchase 22 mattresses, bedding and two televisions and DVD players for the residents at the DeKalb County Home, Sunny Meadows.
“It was giving from the heart. It was so much fun,” she said.
Hullinger said she has a strong desire to help and serve others.
“The opportunity came at the right time,” she said of seeking the office. “It just seems to be the right time to do it.”
