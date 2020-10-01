AUBURN — Fort Wayne Youtheatre will present a stage adaptation of “Stuart Little” on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m. at The James Cultural Plaza,107 N. Jackson St., Auburn.
Admission is free on a first come, first served basis. Audience members may bring their own chairs and blankets for seating. The show will be presented if weather permits.
The character Stuart Little is a most unusual mouse who happens to be born into an ordinary New York family. Stuart is a shy, thoughtful fellow struggling to survive in his super-sized world of humans. When his best friend, a beautiful little bird named Margalo, disappears from her nest, his life becomes a series of adventures as he tries to find her.
“All the imagination and joy of this E.B. White classic are captured in this fun stage adaptation,” Fort Wayne Youtheatre said.
Two additional performances will be presented Oct. 10 at 1 and 4 p.m. outside at the Arts United Plaza, 303 E. Main St., Fort Wayne. Tickets for those shows are priced at $5 and may be at tickets.artstix.org or by calling 422-4226.
More details are online at FortWayneYoutheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.