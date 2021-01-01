WATERLOO — Both drivers suffered injuries in a crash Thursday at 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 69 near the U.S. 6 exit, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Ramon M. Cook, 47, of Fort Wayne, reported chest and stomach pains after the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment. James B. Dinsmore, 74, of Sanford, Michigan, had pain in his right wrist.
Police said Cook was driving southbound in the passing lane near the 334 mile marker.
Dinsmon was traveling southbound in the driving lane when he attempted to move to the left lane due to traffic merging onto the interstate.
Police said Dinsmon did not see Cook’s 2020 Nissan Armada in the passing lane. The Armada made contact with a recreational vehicle being pulled by Dinsmon’s 2015 GMC Yukon.
Both vehicles both left the roadway and made contact with a cable barrier before coming to rest on the left side of the roadway.
Parkview DeKalb EMS and the Waterloo and Corunna fire departments assisted county police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.