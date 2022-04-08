WABASH — Beacon Credit Union recently announced that Steve Caryer is joining the credit union as chief financial officer.
In addition to overseeing the finance, collections and compliance functions, Caryer will also be a member of Beacon’s senior leadership team.
In his new role, Caryer is responsible for directing departmental staff in the creation and maintenance of required systems and procedures necessary to maintain proper records, adequate accounting controls, and services. He will also review all general ledger activity for accuracy and completeness. Caryer will direct Beacon investment services and Beacon trust services departments.
“We are pleased to welcome Steve to our team to help guide us through ever changing accounting regulations and the financial complexities of Beacon Credit Union,” said President/CEO Kevin Willour. “With our developing business, Steve’s knowledge and expertise will help position Beacon for future growth and continued stability.”
As an experienced leader of cross-functional, multi-dimensional teams, Caryer is well suited to lead Beacon’s short- and long-term organizational goals in the future. He has most recently served as the CFO for Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, Ohio. Prior to that, his professional history included roles as CFO of Peoples Federal Savings Bank of Auburn, and controller for First Federal Bank in Defiance, Ohio. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Defiance College.
Caryer resides in Huntington with his wife, Rhonda and together they have two adult daughters and one grandson.
Beacon has locations in Auburn and Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.