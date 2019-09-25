AUBURN — The election race for mayor of Auburn heated up this week with Facebook messages in which the candidates criticized each other.
Democratic candidate Sarah Payne posted a video Tuesday in which she complained that “my integrity and morals are being challenged” through “misinformation we’ve confirmed is coming directly from my opponent’s campaign.”
Republican candidate Mike Ley responded with a Facebook post Wednesday morning.
Payne added in her video, “These lies are breeding a culture of fear, and it’s now gone beyond property damage and mudslinging. I’m now worried for the safety of our supporters.”
Tuesday evening, Payne posted a comment below her video, saying, “Mike and I talked today and plan to meet Thursday with our campaign managers to regroup on our commitment” to run positive campaigns.
Ley’s Facebook post describes Payne’s video as “a desperate political tactic designed to smear my character.” He called it “beyond ridiculous” that Payne could not meet with him until Thursday, instead of immediately, to discuss her claims.
Ley’s post was accompanied by a graphic tile with the slogan: “I refuse to play their political game.”
The complete transcript of Payne’s video:
“When I announced my candidacy, my opponent and I agreed to run a positive campaign, based on facts. I remain committed to that today. And in an effort to clear up some misinformation we’ve confirmed is coming directly from my opponent’s campaign, I want to express my disappointment that my integrity and morals are being challenged. These lies are breeding a culture of fear, and it’s now gone beyond property damage and mudslinging. I’m now worried for the safety of our supporters. I believe politics are personal, and I take this personally, because I’m running to represent you. This fearmongering doesn’t just impact me, my kids, my team — it impacts us all.
“As a proven and moral leader, I hold my campaign to the highest standards. I’m committed to running a bold and unifying campaign — one that’s based on truth and integrity. The mayor is a role model for this community, a walking symbol that represents us all. The people of Auburn deserve the very best. I’m running to represent everyone in this community, l and I will not only stand with you, I will stand up for you.
“Let’s continue to focus on the values that unify us, rather than those that further divide us. The mayor is a gateway to our community, not a gatekeeper. If you find yourself hearing something that causes you concern, or that you’d like to better understand, I urge you to reach out. I continue to be available and responsive to all of your questions, concerns or comments.
“I expect more from our leaders, and you should, too.”
The complete text of Ley’s post on his campaign website Wednesday morning:
“Yesterday my opponent accused me of fearmongering, attacking her integrity and of creating a situation in which she fears for the safety of her family and supporters. Rather than coming to me and having a conversation about her unsubstantiated and inflammatory claims, she attacked me personally on social media. I want the people of Auburn to know that I take these accusations seriously. I immediately contacted her to afford her the opportunity to explain herself and to support her accusations. She refused to provide any specific details, admitted what she heard came from one of her supporters and could not be substantiated and then refused to remove the video from her website or issue a retraction. I asked her to meet immediately with our campaign managers and she declined. The best she could muster was a meeting in two days. This is beyond ridiculous.
“I run on the issues, I run on helping the people of Auburn improve their situation and I run to make Auburn a better place to live. I realize that this is a desperate political tactic designed to smear my character in attempts of swaying voters and I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me today, voicing your concerns and your support. This sort of political nonsense has no place in any campaign let alone in a local race among friends.”
