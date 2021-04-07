Officers arrest 15
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 15 people from March 30 to April 5, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Joshua Robertson, 31, listed in jail records as a homeless person, was arrested March 30 at 3 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on an unspecified charge.
Steven Strock, 74, of the 5400 block of C.R. 40, Butler, was arrested March 30 at 11:03 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin Williford, 28, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested March 30 at 7:50 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of battery, a Level 5 felony, and intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Armando Trinidad-Rodriguez, 26, of the 200 block of Susan Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested March 31 at 4:30 a.m. on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor.
Jasmine Lipscomb, 27, of the 1900 block of East Butler Street, Muncie, was arrested March 31 at 11:46 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from Delaware County for an unspecified charge.
Teri Studeman, 28, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested April 2 at 6:40 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of forgery, a Level 6 felony.
Virgil Howell, 39, of the 11800 block of Road Z, Columbus Grove, Ohio, was arrested April 2 at 9:49 a.m. when he turned himself in to answer a DeKalb County warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Desiree Eveland, 28, of the 4300 block of U.S. 20, Angola, was arrested April 3 at 4:40 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class and Class C misdemeanor.
Rhonda Moore, 41, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested April 3 at 9:17 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging her with fraud, a Level 6 felony.
Jeanne Wiedman, 81, of the 800 block of Martz Drive, Auburn, was arrested April 4 at 12:19 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging her with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
James Denham, 51, of the 1000 block of North Main Street, Auburn, was arrested April 4 at 11:05 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan Childers, 32, of the 100 block of East C.R. 500N, Howe, was arrested April 5 at 10:12 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant from LaGrange County for an unspecified charge.
Norman Sitts, 54, of the 5500 block of South C.R. 200E, Pleasant Lake, was arrested April 5 at 12:52 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
Donald Johnston, 35, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested April 5 at 2:54 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Rashid Ahmed, 24, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested April 5 at 2:30 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
