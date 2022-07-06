Editor’s Note: This is a quarterly submission by Drew Wallace, program coordinator at the City of Auburn’s Water Pollution Control facility.
Nonpoint Source (NPS) pollution generally results from land runoff, precipitation, atmospheric deposition, drainage, seepage or hydrologic modification.
NPS pollution, unlike pollution from industrial and sewage treatment plants, comes from many different sources. It can be caused by rainfall, snow melt, over-watering your lawn, or even washing your car in the driveway, causing the water to move over and through the ground. As the runoff moves, it picks up and carries away natural and human-made pollutants, finally depositing them into lakes, rivers, wetlands, coastal waters and ground waters.
The City of Auburn’s stormwater infrastructure is 75% separated from the sanitary lines. This means that the rainfall or snow melt flow that enters this infrastructure does not go to the Water Pollution Control plant to be treated. These separated stormwater inlets discharge rainfall or snow melt directly to a stormwater structure such as a retention/detention pond, one of our many flowing ditches, and even Cedar Creek. Therefore, we ask every citizen to do their part to help keep Auburn and our water sources as pollution free as possible.
Nonpoint Sources
vs. Point Sources
The term “nonpoint source” is defined to mean any source of water pollution that does not meet the legal definition of “point source” in section 502(14) of the Clean Water Act. Basically, point source flow can be tracked to a specific point of entry, whether that be a pipe, ditch, channel or some other type of conveyance directing that flow. Nonpoint source on the other hand can be sheet flow of your lawn, driveway or sidewalk for instance.
Nonpoint source pollution can include:
• excess fertilizers, herbicides and insecticides from agricultural lands and residential areas;
• oil, grease and toxic chemicals from urban runoff and energy production;
• sediment from improperly managed construction sites, crop and forest lands, and eroding stream banks;
• bacteria and nutrients from livestock, pet wastes and faulty septic systems; and
• Atmospheric deposition and hydromodification.
States report that nonpoint source pollution is the leading remaining cause of water quality problems. The effects of nonpoint source pollutants on specific waters vary and may not always be fully assessed. However, we know that these pollutants have harmful effects on drinking water supplies, recreation, fisheries and wildlife.
What You Can Do to Prevent Nonpoint Source (NPS) Pollution
In Urban Environments
• Keep litter, pet wastes, leaves and debris out of street gutters and storm drains. These outlets drain directly to lake, streams, rivers and wetlands.
• Apply lawn and garden chemicals sparingly and according to directions.
• Dispose of used oil, antifreeze, paints and other household chemicals properly — not in storm sewers or drains. You can dispose of these at Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management 587-3063, Just west of Ashley at 2320 W 800 S.
• Clean up spilled brake fluid, oil, grease and antifreeze. Do not hose them into the street where they can eventually reach local water sources.
• Control soil erosion on your property by planting ground cover and stabilizing erosion-prone areas.
• Have your septic system inspected and pumped, at a minimum every three to five years, so that it operates properly.
• Purchase household detergents and cleaners that are low in phosphorous to reduce the amount of nutrients discharged into our lakes, streams and coastal waters.
Information contained in this educational article was obtained from the USEPA storm water website epa.gov/npdes/stormwater. For additional information regarding your local storm water issues, please contact Drew Wallace, program coordinator at the City of Auburn Water Pollution Control, 2010 S. Wayne St., Auburn, IN 46706, 925-1714. You can also visit ci.auburn.in.us/municipal-utilities/water-pollution-control/ on the City of Auburn’s web page for more stormwater pollution prevention topics.
