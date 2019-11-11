WATERLOO — DeKalb High School graduate and U.S. Marine veteran Sgt. Hunter Martin shared his experience serving his country during the school’s Veterans Day program Monday afternoon.
Martin graduated from DeKalb in June 2014 and left for boot camp that August. His duties included controlling his fire team and communicating with squad leaders to adapt to situations. He paid tribute to the leaders and mentors, who, he said, helped shape him into the man he is today.
Martin spent a year in Japan with a unit whose purpose was to be a deterring factor to countries that might wish the United States or its allies harm, he said.
Martin said he met Marines who came from all walks of life, describing it as a “big melting pot of culture and diversity.”
Martin left the Marines with the rank of sergeant and came home to be a father to his son.
But while he had left the Marine Corps, the Marine Corps never really left him, he said.
“I had a void that I couldn’t figure out how to fill,” Martin said.
He had the option of a free college education at his disposal, a good job and a new home. Martin ended up enlisting in the Army National Guard.
“I missed the brotherhood,” he said.
Also speaking during Monday’s program was Marine veteran Sgt. Gary F. Gill. Born in Chicago, Gill graduated from Snider High School in Fort Wayne. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1988 to 1992 as an E-5 helicopter mechanic, and was deployed during the early years of the Gulf War.
Gill earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University in 2000 and is a lead design engineer at Eaton Corp. in Auburn.
Reflecting on his time in boot camp, Gill said he learned “to communicate clearly and effectively. To give 100% effort in everything you do. If it is worth doing, it is worth doing your best. To keep your head down and mouth shut and move with the herd. You don’t get as much attention that way.”
Gill said the honor and respect paid to veterans Monday was a far cry from the way Vietnam veterans were treated when they returned home.
“And for that reason, when people say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ I look right back at them and say, ‘Thank you for your support,’ as these gentlemen here didn’t all receive that kind of support, and it made a big difference.”
Gill said most people today understand that veterans have made many sacrifices of all sorts.
During deployments, those serving could miss many things they would rather be home for, such as the birth of a child, the holidays, or the death of a loved one, Gill said.
But those probably are the least of their sacrifices, Gill added, noting the mental effects some veterans experience after serving. For some, adjustment back to civilian life is very challenging, he said.
Also participating in Monday’s program were members of the American Legion Post 97 honor guard, who posted the colors, and the DeKalb Classic Connection Choir, which sang the national anthem and an armed forces medley. Student government president Landon Miller led the gathering in the Pledge of Allegiance. Veterans and members of the military in attendance were recognized, and DeKalb band member Ethan Wood played “Taps.”
Andrew Bigelow provided an update on the DeKalb High School Honor Wall. The school is continuing to collect data for a military honor wall to recognize graduates of DeKalb, Auburn, Waterloo and Ashley high schools who have served in any branch of the military.
