AUBURN — Auburn Main Street’s December First Friday event will feature downtown holiday celebrations Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Wear your ugly sweater and spread holiday cheer while shopping at your favorite locations and voting for your favorite downtown business window displays for the Downtown Auburn Business Association’s Holiday Cheer Award.
Stores will be open late throughout downtown. The DeKalb County Community Orchestra will provide live music. Special milk shakes and theme dessert will be served at at 9th Street Brew. Stories Afoot will be presented by Eckhart Public Library, with this month’s book, “Tacky’s Christmas” by Helen Lester and Lynn Munsinger.
Street theater performances will be presented by Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater.
Beacon Credit Union will provide hot chocolate at the Atrium Marketplace, where there will be a holiday market.
Auburn Brewing Company will host a vendor night market.
