AUBURN — A Butler woman was sentenced to three years of incarceration, with two years to serve on one year on probation, for burglary by Judge Monte Brown during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Evello J.L. Coker of the 1100 block of South Broadway pleaded guilty to the Level 5 felony as part of a plea agreement.
Coker was accused of taking items from a storage unit. During Monday’s hearing, Coker said she had gone to the storage unit with another person, whom she barely knew, around midnight of the day in question, believing she was taking the items out of the unit for a mutual friend.
Brown said he found her explanation hard to believe, describing it as being like “Swiss cheese — there’s holes all over it.”
A pre-sentence report prepared by the DeKalb County Probation Department stated Coker has shown a lack of culpability.
“I really did think that we had permission to do it, but at the end of the way, we did not,” Coker said.
“This is me trying to take responsibility.”
Brown said he would allow Coker to be re-screened for community corrections — a process that she stared earlier but failed to complete due to becoming ill with COVID, she told the court.
If Coker does not qualify for community corrections, the sentence must be served at the Indiana Department of Correction, Brown said.
Coker received credit for 41 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Also Monday:
Dominique Morton, formerly of Fremont and now of LaPorte, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 5 felony. Morton received credit for 18 days served while the case was pending.
The court heard that at the time of the offense, Morton lived in Fremont and worked in Ashley on the county line. He did not realize he was working in DeKalb County and also needed to register there, the court heard.
Brown allowed Morton the opportunity to be screened for community corrections, advising him to take greater effort to ensure he is in strict compliance with registration requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.