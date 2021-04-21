AUBURN — Three members of the DeKalb County Central Dispatch team were recognized at a recent meeting of the statewide IN911 Board.
Melody Chafee, Alexis Gigli and supervisor John Bonifer were honored for their performance during a crime spree on Dec. 14, 2020, in DeKalb County.
Tiffany Weimer, deputy director of DeKalb County Central Dispatch, sent this recommendation to the IN911 Board:
“On the evening of December 14th, my B shift had a night! It began virtually the moment they arrived, just after 1800 hrs dispatcher Melody Chaffee took a call of a suspicious vehicle that drove through a field and then straight through a fence leaving the scene. Ten minutes later dispatcher Alexis Gigli took a 911 call of a vehicle being driven through the complainant’s yard and wooded area around the residence. Approximately two minutes later dispatcher Alexis Gigli took a 911 call of a subject who stole the complainant’s vehicle at knifepoint. These two calls turned out to be the suspect and vehicle. This alone is a large situation, which took most of our officers’ and dispatchers’ attention.
“This suspect, however, wasn’t finished. Approximately an hour later dispatcher Alexis Gigli took a 911 call of a home invasion, a subject trying to get into the complainant’s residence through the garage. 13 minutes later supervisor John Bonifer took a 911 call of a vehicle theft in the same area as the home invasion. Approximately 40 minutes later a vehicle pursuit occurred with this suspect and the most recent stolen vehicle. As you can imagine, the pursuit wasn’t an easy one, this suspect took the officers through yards, into a corn field, along railroad tracks, ultimately bailing from the vehicle leaving it on the railroad tracks ensuing a foot pursuit, which ended with his apprehension where the suspect advised he had a shotgun wound to the stomach — not by police. An EMS was called and the suspect was taken to the hospital. He was released a short time later and is now confined to our jail.
“These were not the only calls they handled during this time. They were also saddled with a suicidal subject, alarms, lift assists, welfare checks, lockouts and EMS calls to name a few. This shift worked together and handled this night, that could have turned out in such a different way, like the incredible professionals they are!
“It is my hope that they each may be recognized for handling such a stressful night in the best way possible. Keeping the responders informed, gathering information in the most time-effective way and for truly being the calm in the storm.”
