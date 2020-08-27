AUBURN — The Auburn Redevelopment Commission Tuesday unanimously approved a 10-year property tax phase-in for $498,000 of property improvements for ContiTech’s revitalized tech center in Auburn.
The Redevelopment Commission’s approval was the third of four required votes on tax incentives for the company’s $4.3 million investment in Auburn.
Continental will move its ContiTech research and development operations and consolidate three existing technical centers in a building at 207 West St., built in 1998 by a previous owner, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.
The Auburn Common Council voted to approve the tax phase-in at its Aug. 18 meeting and will conduct a second and final vote on Sept. 1.
Earlier this month, the company announced the move will create 46 jobs paying an average salary of about $72,000 per year. The new employees will work in testing, prototype, design and product development, the company said.
ContiTech specializes in vibration-control technology and noise isolation for the automotive industry.
Based on a real property investment of $498,000 by ContiTech in the Auburn Tax Incremental Financing District, it is estimated that $70,199 will be abated over a 10-year period. It is estimated that $49,295 will be generated in property taxes that will be captured by the TIF district in the same 10-year duration, said Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
The Auburn plant makes automotive engine and body mounts and hydraulic components. ContiTech’s manufacturing plant located next to the technical center currently employs 396 people with a payroll of $20.2 million, according to the company’s application for a tax incentive.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. also will offer incentives to Continental in the form of $650,000 in tax credits. The company will become eligible for the credits when Hoosiers are hired.
According to a news release, ContiTech plans to be fully moved into the renovated technical center by the end of 2024.
“We welcome you with open arms,” Redevelopment Commission member Terry Rayle told the company at the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting.
