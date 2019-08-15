Bakers welcome son
Cyrus Lee Baker was born Aug. 9, 2019, at the Family Birthplace at DeKalb Health hospital, Auburn, to Clayton and Kayla Baker of St. Joe. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. He joins siblings Eli and Asher Baker.
Paternal grandparents are Brad and Joyce Baker of St. Joe and Lisa and Scott DeGroff of Fort Wayne.
Maternal grandparents are Nathaniel and Heather Stafford of Auburn and Tina Brewer of Columbia City.
Paternal great-grandparents are Karen Baker of St. Joe and Doris Bliven of Fort Wayne.
Maternal great-grandparents are Terry and Shelly Stafford of Warren, Gerald and Christina Watkins of Columbia City and Deborah and Dean Marshall of Columbia City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.