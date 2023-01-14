St. Andrew Church celebrates 30 years

AUBURN — Willennar Hall at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum was humming with excitement as members, past and present, of St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church gathered Jan. 10 to share memories of the 30 years since their humble beginnings.
From the first worship service held in the back of Walton Travel in downtown Auburn to their current location on 4th Street, the congregation has persevered. “It’s like a family reunion that you actually wanted to go to,” exclaimed Mary Wilges. Hugs and smiles abounded as they greeted one another while the string quartet, A440, played background music for the first hour. Photographs from foster family ministries, youth activities, mission trips, and numerous outings all graced the screen above the stage to spur even more great reminders of the past.
Former pastor Donovan Coley served as master of ceremonies for the evening, bringing back many thoughts of his days as the first official pastor of the church. Other former pastors and current pastor Adam Reasner shared memories of times gone by, and looked to the future for what God may have in store.
Video clips from people who were unable to attend were shared and some printed stories were available for enjoyment. Matt Rupert, who now lives out of state, shared, “St. Andrew taught me that I’m not content to simply attend church. Being involved, helping out, leading small groups, helping with childcare, delivering groceries: these are the experiences that make it great, and what a great church does.”
Chad Gramling, one of the elders at St. Andrew, shared his story of coming to faith in Jesus Christ in his teen years in the early history of the church. “I was invited to join the St. Andrew youth group for a day at a cottage on Hamilton Lake. The gospel was shared in a very simple way and I truly understood it for the first time in my life. I thought ‘Well, God, you put a lot of work in here, so I gotta accept your call.’ I accepted Christ into my life.”
Lingering conversations closed out the evening and many found it hard to say goodbye to those they had not seen for years. “My heart is full,” summed up the evening for charter member Janet LaTurner, a sentiment shared by many.
For more information about St. Andrew EPC, visit the website, saintandrewepc.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.