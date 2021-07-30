AUBURN — A new event sponsored by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is kicking into high gear as organizers plan for the festivities.
Auburn Americana will debut Friday, Sept. 3 and continue Saturday, Sept. 4, during this year’s ACD Festival.
The new event will take place at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds on South Union Street in Auburn from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Event director Connie Miller said Auburn Americana will feature a swap meet with up to 500 spaces, a car corral with up to 500 cars for sale and a car show with up to 300 vehicles.
Miller said 80% of swap meet spaces already are sold out. The swap meet will feature anything from neons, gas pumps and antiques, to signs, stop lights and memorabilia, Miller said. The main feature of the swap meet will be new and used car parts, Miller added.
In addition, a sale of vintage items will take place in the Exhibit Hall at the fairgrounds, Miller added.
“It’s been a really great turn out,” she said of those reserving space at the swap meet.
“People are very welcome to it being held here on the fairgrounds.”
Miller said all cars in the car corral will be for sale, with transactions handled privately between the buyer and seller. Cars will be “anywhere from a barn find” to vehicles with a price tag of as much as $250,000, Miller said. Right now, about 40% of car corral spots have been reserved, Miller added.
“We do expect to sell out,” Miller said.
A car show featuring up to 300 vehicles will take place along Union Street, leading down to the fairgrounds. Vehicles of any make, model and year are welcome, Miller said. Trophies will be awarded for best of show, fan pick and the top 25, Miller added.
Those who pre-register vehicles for the show before Aug. 1 will pay a $20 registration fee and receive an event T-shirt and two VIP passes for the swap meet and car corral. After Aug. 1, the registration fee will be $25 and a T-shirt and passes will not be included.
As the car show concludes at 5 p.m. Friday and resumes the next day, vehicle owners will take their cars home and bring them back the next morning, Miller said. However, security on car show vehicles will be provided until 11 p.m. so participants can continue to enjoy other ACD festivities taking place, Miller said.
Admission to the car show is free. Admission to the swap meet and car corral is $8.
While Auburn Americana is a new festival event, Miller said plans call for it to return in future years. A spring event also is planned, Miller said.
For more information regarding the Auburn Americana events being held at the fairgrounds, and to secure car corral and/or swap meet vendor space, people may call 573-0022.
For more detailed information regarding other festival events, people can visit acdfestival.org, contact the festival office at 925-3600 or send an email to leslie@acdfestival.org.
