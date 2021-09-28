AUBURN — Paige Fillenwarth took home the Best of Show award with her Champagne D’Argent at the DeKalb County 4-H rabbit show Monday at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Fillenwarth, 14, of Waterloo, is a student at DeKalb High School and is the daughter of Stacy and Jake Fillenwarth. A member of the Jackson Blue Ribbons 4-H Club, she has been showing rabbits for six years, she said.
Fillenwarth advanced to the best of show run-off after being named champion of the Best 6 Class. She faced Best 4 Class champion Sydney Dunn with her Polish rabbit.
Fillenwarth said she and her family have around 70 rabbits. She said she especially enjoys the breeding aspect of keeping rabbits.
“I’m very happy, and surprised,” Fillenwarth said of her win. “The other rabbits I was against were really good.”
Reserve best of show winner Dunn, 11, of Waterloo, is a student at DeKalb Middle School. A member of the Smithfield Busy Bees, she is the daughter of Kyle and Jillian Dunn.
“I feed and water them every day and play with them and talk to them so they are comfortable,” Dunn said of her rabbits.
Monday’s show was judged by Caleb Thomas of Cloverdale and Willis Plank of Michigan. Both judges commended the show, its organizers and exhibitors for the high caliber of rabbits on display.
