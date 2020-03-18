AUBURN — When Eckhart Public Library reopened its main building Sunday, visitors saw changes and improvements on every floor.
The 109-year-old library had been closed since July 2, 2017, when an arson fire caused nearly complete destruction of the interior.
Following two days of operation, however, the library closed again Tuesday to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.
Shelves are not yet fully stocked, because storage space was limited while the library was closed. The library had to discard every book and item that was inside during the fire.
“It is our intention to completely restore the collection of 55,000 circulating items,” but it will take some time, said Carolyn Foley, president the library board of trustees.
Following the fire, the library board chose to go beyond repairing the damage — a lengthy process in itself.
Improvements to the building already were in the planning stages before the fire, and the board decided to make them while the library was stripped to the walls for renovation.
The first change visitors encountered Sunday was at the entrance, which previously had been elevated and now has been moved to ground level on the library’s newer, west side, built in 1996.
An elevator now is available for patrons who cannot use a stairway to enter the library. Once inside, they can use a second elevator to travel between the building’s three floors.
For the first time in a quarter-century, visitors will be able to use the library’s original entrance later this year. The former entrance on the east side has not been in use since the 1996 expansion.
“During warmer weather, when it’s not going to kill my utility bills, we will be opening the historic entrance,” Foley said.
Arriving on the main floor, visitors will find a more wide-open space, with the circulation desk moved to the left side of the main lobby.
Another switch has moved the fiction collection to the 1911 wing of the first floor.
“Fiction readers tend to be a little more chatty than nonfiction,” Foley said. Nonfiction books have been moved to the second floor, which has been designated as a quiet zone.
Just off the fiction room, a reading area in front of the historic fireplace has been furnished in shades of brown and tan.
“What you’ll see through the entire library is that mixture of the historic furniture as well as the new furniture,” Foley said. “We’re tried our best to find furniture that would actually work with the arts and crafts buliding itself,” she added, referring to the library’s architectural style. “It’s all new, but it kind of feels old at the same time.”
A portrait of library founder Charles Eckhart looks down from above the fireplace, but perhaps not for long. Heat from the fire that reached an estimated 1,200 degrees blistered its oil paint beyond repair.
The painting is “a subject of a lot of concern for the board,” Foley said. “We’re told it’s not a question of if these bubbles will burst, but actually a question of when they will.”
“For now, he’s on display, and the board of trustees is going to decide whether he’ll remain on display. He’s pretty fragile, right now. … We may make a reproduction to hang up there. The board is kind of weighing their options on that,” said Angela Mapes Turner, secretary of the Eckhart Public Library Foundation.
“Charles Eckhart will always have a presence in the library, because he’s the reason that we’re in here,” Turner added.
On either side of the fireplace, an artisan has recreated six stained-glass windows in two transoms. The 2017 inferno melted the originals.
Nearby stands the library’s 1911 card catalog, which survived the fire with its surface completely scorched.
“It was important to us to try to restore this, because it was the original card catalog,” Turner said. No longer needed for finding books, the cabinet will be used in a display recognizing donors to the library’s recovery process.
Not far from the antique card catalog, visitors will find one of the library’s newest features — one of the self-checkout stations that have been installed on each floor.
“They can be here just a few minutes to come in and grab, or they can come and, hopefully, settle into our comfortable new furniture and stay for the day,” Foley said.
Second floor
The library’s historic circulation desk, in use for the first time since 1996, greets people arriving on the upper floor. A staff member now will be present on the second floor when the library is open.
Near the desk, a new cabinet houses the Library of Things.
“They’ll be able to check out everything from a collapsible fishing pole to tools, to cooking implements, to a sewing machine, to even a digital camera,” Foley said.
To increase accessibility for patrons, a redesign removed large bathrooms that formerly dominated the center of the second floor, replacing them with one restroom in a corner space. The library now has restrooms on every floor, with larger restrooms on the first floor, which previously had none.
The revamped Close Community Room faces the circulation desk, with movable furniture for a variety of uses.
“Because vinyl is back in a big way” for music, Foley said, a new listening station in the Close Community Room is equipped with a turntable and headphones, and patrons can check out vinyl music albums.
Board games hang on pegboards in plastic bags for use in the community room, which can be reserved for public or private events.
A former large, glass wall in the community room, looking to the west over the library park and foundation, has been replaced with a smaller window that saves heat and reduces noise transmission between the first and second floors.
New LED lighting throughout the building will save on electricity bills, Foley said.
The second-floor landing also offers a drinking fountain with a bottle-filling station, like those available on all floors.
The historic east side of the upper floor now houses the nonfiction collection, as well as offering an enhanced view of its half-round, stained-glass windows.
“We redesigned this space to really bring the stained-glass windows out. … They were kind of hidden behind stacks” previously, Foley said.
Public computers have been moved to the second floor, with the aim of giving users more privacy. Patrons will find numerous plugs and ports for recharging laptop computers and phones.
“There are just so many places for people to plug in, now. We’re much more high-tech even than a new Starbucks, probably,” Turner said.
People should notice faster internet service and faster access throughout the library campus, including Wi-fi reception in the park outside the library, thanks to some 8 miles of new cabling in the building.
The fountain itself now is controlled by computer inside a filtration room under the library entrance.
In another technical improvement, a dedicated outdoor air source continuously brings in filtered outdoor air.
“This building has a new supply of fresh air constantly. We’re hoping it will help with keeping it a healthy environment,” Turner said.
Just off the nonfiction room upstairs, a stairwell landing is open to the public for the first time since 1996. It overlooks a large, century-old painting depicting the Civil War’s Battle of Fair Oaks, in which Charles Eckhart participated. A painstaking restoration process last year revealed the original beauty of the painting and its frame, which had been dulled by decades of grime and improper care.
The landing room has been designated as the James Foundation Room, in honor of the foundation’s $4 million gift toward the library renovation.
“This is actually one of my favorite places” in the library, Foley said.
Just off the James room, a small meeting room highlighted by a stained-glass window has been dubbed the Eckhart Room. It had been housing the office of library Director Janelle Graber, who has moved to the original director’s office on the first floor. The Eckhart Room can be reserved for meetings and programs.
Children’s department
The library’s liveliest area will be found downstairs in the reimagined children’s department.
“I think it’s going to be much more responsive to what our kids need in their programming,” Foley said. “It’s going to be much more efficient use of space, as well.”
The library gained space for collections and patrons in the children’s area by eliminating a long access ramp. Patrons now can use stairs or two elevator stops to reach the two levels of the children’s department.
A new circulation desk in the children’s area features an antimicrobial quartz desktop. Behind it, a newly exposed foundation wall gives a glimpse of the original 1911 building.
In a room behind the desk, the Secret Garden’s murals maintain their familiar look, after retouching by local artist Pat Delagrange.
Colorful, all-new furniture in the Secret Garden is bleachable.
“This is something that we’re going to be able to keep clean much more efficiently,” Turner said.
“This was actually the funnest place to come and watch, as some of the employees’ kids and family and friends were coming in and trying out the space,” Foley said about the Secret Garden.
Beyond the garden room, an activity room on the east side of the basement has doubled its usable space. That was made possible by eliminating a staff break room, because one is available across 12th Street in the library annex.
“We’ve had a lot of success with our Kids in the Kitchen program over at (the) Teen (library), and we’ve also been made aware that our elementary-school kids need some of those life skills, as well,” which will be taught in the activity room, Foley said. “We are also going to be able to do adult cooking classes down here,” making use of adjustable-height tables.
After cooking, children will learn to clean up, using a washer and dryer donated by Auburn Mayor Mike Ley and his wife, Sara Ley. Children also will be able to wash their hands before eating snacks.
The activity room also features a green screen that descends from the ceiling for use in video productions. “The kids are into it,” Turner said.
“We’re really excited about the purposes we can put this space to,” Foley said about the activity room.
Through all the changes in the building, Foley said, “We knew that we needed to make sure that the library was in a good place for the next hundred years.”
