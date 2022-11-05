FORT WAYNE — Mary Encabo-Bischoff has been selected as the inaugural director of youth programs at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
This three-year appointment includes oversight and compliance of youth programs sponsored by PFW, the creation of new summer programs offered on campus in collaboration with Purdue Polytechnic High School students, and the implementation of other youth programs that impact the community. Encabo-Bischoff is a lecturer in the Department of English and Linguistics.
“Mary’s experience in secondary education includes curriculum development for our community-based Young Scholars Academy, as well as directing the newer English Language Partners and Professors and Pathways programs,” said Carl Drummond, vice chancellor for academic affairs. “She has also received external and internal grant funding, presented at multiple domestic and international conferences and invited talks, and has been recognized with several teaching awards system-wide. We look forward to working with Mary in this new role.”
Encabo-Bischoff earned a bachelor’s in East Asian studies, with a minor in education, from Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and a Master of Education degree in international educational development from the University of Pennsylvania.
