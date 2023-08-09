AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council Tuesday declined to move forward with considering enacting a wheel tax for 2024.
During its past few meetings, the council has been discussing a wheel tax that would generate revenues for highway department road projects.
Funding for the county highway department comes from the gas tax that is collected by the state. The county also may apply for Community Crossings grant funds to pay for roads. The council’s financial consultant has warned that the highway fund will be underwater in 2025, facing a funding deficit of about $635,000, the council heard.
A wheel tax comes in two different forms. One part, a vehicle excise tax, is for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, motor-driven cycles, collector vehicles, trailers 11,000 pounds or less, trucks 11,000 pounds or less, mini trucks and military vehicles. The tax imposed must be at least $7.50 and not more than $50.
A wheel tax for buses, recreational vehicles, semi-trailers, tractors and trailers more than 9,000 pounds would be charged an annual wheel tax of between $5 and $80, according to Indiana code.
Council president Rick Ring noted the wheel tax has been voted down by the council at least twice — likely more times — in the past. Of Indiana’s 92 counties, 60 of them have a wheel tax, he added.
Ring said the county had an asset management plan that rates roads. The goal is to bring paved roads up to a minimum level 5. Of the county’s 480 miles of paved roads, 66.1 miles are rated under a level 5, the council heard.
The county also has 279 miles of gravel roads, which are not rated. There has been some discussion about converting some of the gravel roads to paved roads.
Ring noted that if roads are improved, more equipment or people would be needed to maintain them.
Highway department superintendent Ben Parker agreed, describing it as a “ripple effect.”
“We need input from the public. What level do you want these roads?” Ring said.
If every vehicle registered in DeKalb County was taxed at the highest level, it would generate $3.4 million, with $2.5 million going to the county and the rest to cities and towns, the council heard.
Councilman Dave Yarde cautioned that several counties that have a wheel tax are running out of money and must continue to look for additional funds.
The council commended Parker for accomplishing what he has with what he has got.
Keith Flesher said he empathized with the council but noted that there are taxpayers who have limited incomes.
“When a tax is implemented, it never ever seems to go away,” he said, adding that a wheel tax would be an additional burden.
The council also heard comments from several car collectors, who stated their vehicles are driven very few miles each year. They asked whether exceptions could be made for collectible and historic vehicles.
Ring agreed the council could manipulate the charges on different types of vehicles.
Jacob Walker of Walker Farms in Waterloo said he is in favor of a wheel tax. Fourth generation farmer Jim Miller said he would appreciate the council looking at the difference between farm trucks and commercial trucks.
Brad Stump noted the council has the ability to set different rates for different types of vehicles, with lower use of some types of vehicles being a valid reason for that.
Stump cautioned that a wheel tax will not solve the highway funding problems.
“This is one small part,” he said, adding there is no “one magic bullet.”
“This is 30 years of kicking the can down the road,” Stump added. “At some point, there’s a day of reckoning.”
Dave Holt asked whether a wheel tax could be offset by something else being reduced.
After receiving public comment, the council began inserting various dollar amounts for different types of vehicles, manipulating the numbers to see how much would be generated.
After several rounds of the process to determine what would be proposed fees, councilwoman Amy Prosser said she would not be ready to vote on the matter at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I personally feel like we’re kind of jumping the gun and setting some numbers and I’m not sure that I’m prepared to vote for it,” Prosser said.
“If we come to a consensus that, yes … we’re going to vote for a wheel tax, then we set the numbers. But if there’s a major consensus that we don’t want it, then maybe this is just …”
“And we could do it that way,” Ring agreed.
“Just a vote of saying, ‘Hey, we would support a wheel tax and then we would work on the numbers,” Prosser went on.
“As long as you realize that if we come out and say we’re in support of a wheel tax, we’ve got to figure these numbers out today,” Ring said.
“Can we wait and everyone gets the numbers and look at it and vote next Wednesday on it?” asked councilman William Van Wye. The council will meet next Wednesday to begin the budget process.
“If we’re going to have it, I’d prefer to do it on first reading today, bring second and third reading next Wednesday,” Ring said.
Council attorney Don Stuckey noted an ordinance can be amended between first, second and third readings.
If a wheel tax is to be imposed for 2024, the council must notify the state, along with the amounts to be charged, by Sept. 1.
“Let’s address what Amy has brought up before we manipulate this any more. I would ask for a motion as to your consideration of the wheel tax. Is this something that we want to address now or do we want to have additional information? However you want to put this motion, Amy, since you’re the one that brought it up,” Ring said.
“I’d be happy to make a motion to actually pass a wheel tax and really any amount that we see fit,” Prosser said.
“I understand that we have to fund our roads. It’s important. It’s a major factor of what we do for our county. I am concerned about the cost on our citizens who can’t afford it,” Prosser said.
“I would make a motion to pass this with one caveat and that would be that we look at to offset these taxes that the county would have to pay, our citizens would have to pay, that we would offset those by eliminating (new) tax abatements for the next five years. That way we would begin to put in some of those dollars back into the pool and that would eliminate some of that tax burden on the rest of the citizens.”
Prosser’s motion died for lack of a second.
“Is addressing a wheel tax something that the council is willing to move forward on?” Ring asked.
“I’d make a motion to move on with the wheel tax just to see what kind of program we can come up with,” VanWye said. “I don’t agree with everything that’s up there, but since this is a first reading, I think we have to make some adjustments by next Wednesday and I think we should move on.”
That motion also died for lack of a second.
Yarde then went on to caution about a tax increase to pay for a new jail in the future. He noted that much information on the wheel tax was presented during Monday’s meeting.
“We don’t even have a definitive plan on what we’re going to charge or which categories but yet we’re going to be asked to vote on this, or we have been,” Yarde said.
“If this is going to be a tax increase, we need to have our ducks in a row. These discussions, to me, should have been held a couple of months ago, instead of just before the 11th hour where we’re going to vote on it, up or down.”
“I feel like we’re moving too fast on something we haven’t taken enough time earlier in the year to look at,” said councilman Bob Krafft.
“And I know it’s going to hurt if we have to wait a year, but if it takes waiting a year to do the right thing and to have the right knowledge and information to be able to make the correct decisions the taxpayers want, I think it’s worth taking that time.”
Ring said that the matter has been brought up over the last 14 or 15 months.
“It’s being kicked down the road again. It’s unfortunate,” Ring said. “We’ve known about this. I brought this to us several months ago. I’ve not seen any movement from anybody else on the council and I’m disappointed in that. I understand where you’re coming from and if we’re not going to pass it, we’re not going to pass it, but it has been out there.
“The one thing I will insist on is that this does not leave the agenda, that we continue to address this. It’s on the agenda so that nobody forgets about it,” Ring continued.
“It’s on the agenda and stays on the agenda until it is addressed.”
