AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 29 people for offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Feb. 27-March 8.
Leonel Lozano Vargas of the 100 block of East Maumee Street, Angola, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days.
William John Blowers of the 6600 block of S.R. 8, Butler, was sentenced to 16 days in jail for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for eight days served in jail while the case was pending and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Tommey Lee Healy of the 200 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 450 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on community corrections for the balance of the sentence. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Kelsey Macadory Bates of the 6500 block of C.R. 55, Spencerville, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except four days, for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on community corrections for 176 days and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Dharma Rhodes of the 400 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for 180 days for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sylvia Villarreal Ruiz of the 400 block of West Main Street, Butler, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on community corrections for 361 days and was placed on probation for one year. Her driving license was suspended for one year.
Dean Edward Barrand, who is listed in court documents as an inmate at the Allen County Jail, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for theft, a Level 6 felony.
Ronald Rae Brown of the 100 block of East 1st Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for failure to return to lawful detention, a Level 6 felony.
Travis Lee Kreidt of the 6800 block of S.R. 101, St. Joe, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Patricia A. Hensinger of the 4700 block of C.R. 45, Auburn, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending and her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Dale K.R. Miller of the 300 block of Fairfax Court, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, all suspended except 30 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 335 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Kierra N. Richards of the 1000 block of West 2nd Avenue, Garrett, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days. Her driving license was suspended for 87 days.
Dontae Nevail Stubblefield of the 100 block of East King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 365 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Haydee J. Almazan Perez of the 4500 block of Standish Drive, Fort Wayne, was fined $50 for operating a vehicle never having receive a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Layne S. McGuire of Butler received a 365-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for 365 days for battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
Preston Phillip Matthew Lee of the 3100 block of Wintersong Drive, Indianapolis, was fined $50 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Laura Ellen Martin of the 1400 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, was fined $50 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Annistyn S. Sponhower of the 200 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was fined $50 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Roger L. Dexter Jr. of the 4200 block of South 400 West, Pleasant Lake, received a 180-day suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tawanna Lashonda Young of the 2000 block of Frary Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except 28 days, for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 14 days served while the case was pending.
David Rosales of the 8100 block of Republic Avenue, Warren, Michigan, was sentenced to 270 days of incarceration for confinement, a Level 6 felony, 180 days of incarceration for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and 90 days of incarceration for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. He received credit for 132 days served while the case was pending.
Billy Joe Parker of the 400 block of East Green Street, Butler, received a five-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for two years for being a habitual traffic violator after a lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony.
Connor Stone Kissinger of the 600 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Brent Matthew Teague of the 8900 block of West 250 South, Hudson, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with credit for two days served, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.8 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor.
Travis R. Sparks of the 4600 block of North County Line Road West, Huntertown, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 300 days. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Eugenia Hernandez Estrada of the 600 block of Railroad Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Beatriz Rebeca Ramirez-Aguilar of the 300 block of Touring Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Christian Stanton Ross of the 7000 block of Metz Road, Angola, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Amber N. Riecke of the 6100 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
