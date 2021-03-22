INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday that the Indiana Department of Revenue is extending individual income tax filing and payment deadlines to align with the Internal Revenue Service federal deadline of May 17.
“Last week, the IRS announced tax deadline and payment extensions for individual tax returns. By aligning with the IRS filing deadline, we are ensuring we are making filing and paying taxes as easy as possible for Hoosiers,” said Department of Revenue Commissioner Bob Grennes. “Even with the extended filing deadline, we encourage individuals to utilize electronic filing. Electronically filling is a superior process that allows customers to securely submit a more accurate return and experience a faster turnaround for their refund.”
Individual tax returns and payments, originally due by April 15, are now due on or before May 17.
All other tax return filings and payment due dates remain unchanged.
Individuals who are not able to file by the May 17 deadline can file extensions directly with Department of Revenue or with the Internal Revenue Service. If the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted. A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline to Oct. 15 and the Indiana filing deadline to Nov. 15.
The Department of Revenue said it is important to note that the extension shifts only the filing deadline and not the payment deadline. Ninety percent of the taxes owed still are required to be paid by May 17 to avoid penalties and interest.
Other helpful information, including the latest forms and tax tips for those who collected unemployment in 2020 is available at dor.in.gov.
Holcomb’s executive order also extends temporary licensing of health care workers for 90 days, allowing individuals who are not currently licensed to practice in Indiana to have temporary licenses.
The order applies to retired health care professionals, certain health care students and out-of-state health care professionals.
Health care professionals who are granted temporary licenses to provide health care services in the state in response to the public health emergency must register with the Professional Licensing Agency on its website at in.gov/pla, and EMS professionals must register with the Department of Homeland Security at in.gov/dhs.
The executive order may be viewed at in.gov/gov/newsroom/executive-orders.
