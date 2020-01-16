Editor’s note: This story contains a correction from the version published in our print edition Thursday, which overlooked one woman who serves on the Auburn Park Board.
AUBURN — The contrast was apparent at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Auburn Plan Commission.
Eleven men sat at the front table for commission members, plus a male attorney at one end.
Facing them were three female staff members of the Department of Building, Planning and Development, including its administrator, Amy Schweitzer, the city’s only female appointed department head.
The Plan Commission is one of three city boards with no female members, joined by the Board of Public Works and Safety and Port Authority. They have a similar look to the Auburn Common Council with its seven elected members — all men.
Four appointed boards have female members — the Board of Zoning Appeals and Redevelopment Commission, with two women apiece, and the Economic Development Commission and Park and Recreation Board, each with one woman.
In all, the city’s appointed board members include 29 men and six women.
New Mayor Mike Ley changed the male-female ratio slightly when he made his appointments last week. The count had been 30-5 last year.
Ley appointed 12 men and four women to city boards and commissions as he began his first term.
The gain of one woman came when Ley chose Shelley Smaltz for the Board of Zoning Appeals, replacing Don Myers.
Ley’s other three female appointments replaced women who were departing their posts. In two cases, they took the place of the mayor’s wife, Sara, who had been serving on two city boards last year.
Natalie DeWitt took Sara Ley’s place on the Auburn Redevelopment Commission, and Hannah Foley replaced Mrs. Ley on the Auburn Economic Development Commission.
Mayor Ley also reappointed Penny Silberg to the Auburn Redevelopment Commission.
The other two women serving on city boards are Mary Hohler of the Board of Zoning Appeals and Janet Canino of the Parks and Recreation Board, whose terms were not up for reappointment this year.
“My initial action was to inquire if the person currently serving in some capacity was still interested and/or available. Many were interested in continuing. Some were not,” Ley said Wednesday about his appointments.
“As for new appointees, I drew from a pool of citizens that have contacted me over the last few months and inquired how they might get involved in some activity of city service or made it known that perhaps someday they may be available but not right at this time. There was no focus on gender or political affiliation, but simply utilizing those that asked if they could help.”
Also last week, the Auburn Common Council made four appointments — all men — to the Redevelopment Commission, Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals. In one case, it had no choice but to appoint a man, because it must appoint one of the council members to the Plan Commission.
The new 29-6 male-female ratio on city boards does not include the Tree Commission, which lists two men as members but is inactive. Ley said he intends to make appointments to the Tree Commission and reactivate it after the council passes an ordinance to expand its membership.
Upon taking office, Ley retained all city department heads except the city engineer. All are men except Amy Schweitzer.
The other woman with a key post in Auburn city government is Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller, who is elected to her position.
