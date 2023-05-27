Dependents of veterans can receive assistance
AUBURN — Indiana veteran families who are experiencing financial hardship can apply for assistance to the Military Family Relief Fund.
Families can apply for $500 per dependent child for back-to-school expenses. This applies to children in grades K-12, up to age 18, and for full-time college students up to age 23. Students must live in the veteran’s home to be eligible.
To participate, you will need to complete an application, provide a DD124, bank statement, proof of income, proof of child’s residency and proof of child’s dependency.
For information, contact Deputy Veterans Service Officer Travis Holcomb at the DeKalb County Veterans Service Office at 925-0131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.