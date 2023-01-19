WATERLOO — DeKalb High School art students claimed 18 Scholastic Art awards in the annual regional competition.
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are an annual regional and national competition that date back to 1923. This awards competition has alumni that include many artists who went on to be successful and prominent in their field. The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards’ focus is on giving a space and format for artists and writers to gain recognition as they compete for awards and scholarship opportunities.
Scholastic art and Writing Awards’ goal is to help promote communication and self-expression.
Entries are submitted in a number of different categories including: photography, drawing and illustration, mixed media, sculpture, ceramics and painting. All works go before a panel of judges experienced in the various mediums of art. Judges look at originality, personal vision and voice and technical skill.
The first part of the competition is the regional awards. DeKalb’s region includes 30 counties across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio and students in grades 7-12 are able to enter work.
Awards given are:
Honorable mention — Accomplished works submitted to local programs showing great skill and potential.
Silver Key — Stand-out works that demonstrate exceptional ability.
Gold Key— The very best works and are automatically considered for national-level recognition.
This year, 2,055 artworks were entered in the 2023 Scholastic Art Awards of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. Of those, 665 received an honorable mention, Silver Key, or Gold Key in recognition of their outstanding creative achievements.
DeKalb High School art students who claimed awards were:
Gabe Barton, two Gold Keys, four Silver Keys, one honorable mention;
Jacquelyn Davenport, one honorable mention;
Abby DeTray, one silver key, two honorable mention;
Amarra Nester, one gold key, one silver key, two honorable mentions;
Rebekah Towsley, one honorable mention;
Trenton Brown, one honorable mention; and
Danielle Walter, one honorable mention.
All students receiving awards will have their work on display at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art from Feb. 11 through April. Admission at the museum is free to the general public each Thursday evening.
“The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards exhibition at the FWMOA is always such an impressive display of the incredible talent of our local high school art students and the teachers who guide them. We really hope you have a chance to view the artwork while it’s on display there!” said DeKalb High School art teacher Kelly Roth.
The DeKalb art students will have their work at Huntington University’s 18th annual High School Student Art Show from through Feb. 15 and at the University of Saint Francis’ 47th Annual Art Exhibition that runs March 2-15.
