AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley on Thursday issued a proclamation marking the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in all U.S. states.
The text of the proclamation:
Whereas an organized movement to enfranchise women began in July 1848, at a convention in Seneca Falls, New York;
Whereas through the persistent efforts of thousands of courageous women referred to as suffragists worked tirelessly for over 70 years to gain equal rights for women, especially the right to vote;
Whereas women and men, black and white, supported the woman's suffrage movement for women to gain the constitutional right of having a voice in making the laws that govern them;
Whereas the women's suffrage movement led to the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex;
Whereas Indiana was the 26th state to ratify the 19th Amendment on January 16, 1920;
Whereas the 19th Amendment adoption was certified on August 26, 1920;
Whereas women today constitute a majority of voters in the nation and are running for office in higher numbers and more active in the election process than ever before in history;
Now, therefore be it resolved, that the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the United States, in Indiana, and in the City of Auburn is recognized for the impact these historic accomplishments have on citizen engagement and the civic life of the community, the state, and the nation.
In testimony whereof, I have set my hand and caused to be affixed the Seal of the City of Auburn in the State of Indiana this September 10th, 2020.
Michael D. Ley, mMayor, City of Auburn
