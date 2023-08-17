GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Works unanimously voted to push back a request to add a full-time firefighter on the payroll until next year.
At issue is the late date of the request the would dramatically change the fire department budget with only few weeks left before a public hearing on Sept. 19.
In that time period, the board would need to create, approve and write a job description for the position that has received approval by the Garrett-Keyser Township Fire Territory.
Board member Tom Kleeman said while he is not opposed to adding the position, moving forward on the matter at this late date without further information would not be responsible.
Before something like that can be approved, the city needs a third party to review what wishes are most needed by the department, whether a full-time chief, new ladder truck or new building/station, board member Dave Demske said.
“I feel like somebody else needs to lay out a strategic plan for the growth of that department,” noting city consultant Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Inc. was to bring back figures regarding budget numbers.
Guerrettaz had advised the city to either accept or hold off on hiring a full time chief until next year, Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said.
“As for the timing of this budget, it’s not going to happen. We should have been working on this months ago,” Demske said.
Any delay would send the request back to the fire territory to budget in 2024, pending evaluation.
Chad Werkheiser, part-time chief of the Garrett Fire Department, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting so his input was not heard. Mayor Todd Fiandt expressed frustration that Werkheiser was absent from the session. Werkheiser is also a full-time employee of the city street department.
Fire department members choose their candidate for fire chief annually, who is then recommended to the mayor for approval. Currently, the part-time position is paid $5,138 per quarter.
Also approved was a $206,082 bid from Krafft Water Solutions LLC of St. Joe to construct a water line at the intersection of S.R. 8 and C.R. 19 to provide service to a new building at that site. Krafft submitted the lowest bid.
Engineer Ben Adams from Commonwealth Engineering recommended Krafft Water Solutions LLC for the project from three bids received, at nearly $25,000 less than engineering estimates.
The board approved the purchase of a 1,000-pound water wagon for the Streets and Parks Department from Bobcat of Fort Wayne, the lowest of three bids at a cost of $15,447.90. The vehicle can also be used to plow snow and other maintenance chores for the department, according to Superintendent Eric Mossberger.
He also noted non-residents and businesses have been dumping brush at the recycling site and also in recycling bins. Mossberger said he will be following up with the police department and clerk-treasurer regarding issuing fines for offenders.
The Garrett Police Department received 172 calls for service between July 31 and Aug. 13, according to Chief Gerald Kline. His report showed five traffic tickets, including one for obstructing a street or sidewalk. There were 22 traffic warnings, including four for headlight violations, and 10 for speeding. Four property damage accidents and one personal injury accident were also noted.
Six arrests were recorded during the period; two each for alcohol and multiple charges, and one each for traffic and miscellaneous charges.
Officers made 92 business checks during the period, his report showed.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 40 code violations issued between Aug. 1-14, including 23 for high grass and weeds alone. There were 15 more with rubbish and junk along with various other violations such as harborage of vermin, and a dilapidated building.
During the period, 21 certified letters were sent, 25 abates were sent to City Hall for fines, 16 abate were complied. So far this year, 780 abate notices have been served.
Three appeal cases will be brought before the Board of Works in the coming weeks, Smurr added.
