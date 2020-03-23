Hit-run damages parked vehicle
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department investigated a hit-and-run collision reported Saturday at 4:03 p.m. in the 500 block of Touring Drive.
The owner of the damaged vehicle told police he had gone into a store for approximately 20 minutes, and once he returned his vehicle had been struck in the rear.
Key stolen from employee’s car
AUBURN — A vehicle owner told police Saturday 7:33 p.m. that someone had broken into her car in the 400 block of Smaltz Way.
The owner told Auburn Police that someone had entered her vehicle while she was working. She said the only thing missing was a spare key.
