AUBURN — Eaton Corp. on Tuesday released an explanation for its intent to close the Eaton Vehicle Division plant in Auburn next year.
Eaton is seeing shrinking demand for the truck components it makes in Auburn, a company official said.
The entire Eaton Vehicle Division plant in Auburn will be closed, with the shutdown expected to be complete by May 2021, said a notice to Indiana officials from Angie Aleem, a human resources manager for Eaton.
The closure will result in the permanent layoff of 108 employees, Eaton said in its notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
“Members of Eaton’s Vehicle Group management team met with Auburn, Indiana, employees on Nov. 5 to inform them that Eaton is considering consolidating its manufacturing operations,” said a message sent to KPC Media Group Tuesday by Cara Klaer,senior manager of communications for the Vehicle Group.
“There has been a decline in volume for legacy heavy duty transmissions as the market transitions to the Endurant Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies. The Auburn facility produces angle spring clutches for legacy manual and automated heavy duty transmissions,” Klaer said.
According to a 2018 article in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the majority of trucks now being built are outfitted with automated manual transmissions.
In an article more than a year ago, Shane Groner, of the Eaton Vehicle Group told American Trucker magazine, “Manual transmissions currently continue to make up approximately 50% of the total North American Class 8 market. While that number will decline over time due to fleets transitioning to automation to enable a larger driver pool population, it is not expected that automated transmissions will fully displace manual transmissions in the foreseeable future.”
Klaer’s message about the Auburn plant closing concluded by saying, “It is important to remember that a final decision will not be made until after Eaton’s Vehicle Group and the union have met and discussed the plan.”
UAW Local 164 represents many of the workers at the Auburn plant, and KPC Media Group is attempting to reach officers of the union for comment.
U.S. Department of Labor reports show that UAW Local 164 had 377 members in 2003 and 318 as recently as 2011. Membership dropped sharply to 76 in 2012, and the union stood at 98 members on Dec. 31, 2019.
Eaton has owned the Auburn plant since 1997. The factory has been producing clutches for decades under previous owners, including Dana Corp., which owned the plant for many years before Eaton acquired it. Approximately 20 years ago, the company reportedly employed 400 to 500 people in Auburn.
Eaton’s notice said the first employee separation related to the closing is expected to occur within a two-week window after Feb. 10, 2021. It said employees will continue to be separated until the permanent closing, expected in May.
Aleem’s letter said the union has been notified of the intent to close the plant, subject to bargaining, and bumping rights may be available to affected employees.
Salaried employees at the Auburn plant do not have bumping rights and are not represented by a union, Aleem said.
A chart submitted with the notice listed the categories of employees who will be affected by the layoff. The largest category includes 50 jobs described as “assember,” followed by 11 shippers and eight material handlers. Other categories include six managers, five supervisors, four technicians, one plant controller, one lead engineer and one plant manager.
Eaton notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development of the closing to comply with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.
The WARN Act requires employers to give 60 days’ advance notice of covered plant closings and mass layoffs. The 1988 law aims to give workers time to prepare for the transition between the jobs they currently hold and new jobs.
