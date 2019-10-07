Officers arrest 29
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 29 people from Sept. 29 through Sunday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Lorie Shaffer, 47, of the 6900 block of 6950 C.R. 19, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 30 at 6:50 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession or use of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating without proof of financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor/
Joshua Counterman, 25, of the 300 block of West Second Street, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 29 at 10:28 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Eleisha Morris, 38, of the 400 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 30 at 11:16 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony.
Jaeleen Thompson, 30, of the 500 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 30 at 3:56 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for a charge of dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Bobbie Buckles, 46, of the 12500 block of Ivanhoe Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Tanner McCartney, 27, of the 1300 block of 3rd Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 1 at 10:38 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tia Cooper, 30, of the 100 block of Pointe Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 1 at 6:15 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jesus Reyes, 20, of the 1700 block of West C.R. 120N, Angola, was arrested Oct. 1 at 10:21 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Price Kyler, 19, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was arrested Oct. 1 by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with burglary of a dwelling, a Level 4 felony; residential entry, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony and a probation violation.
Lyle Schwartz, 30, of the 400 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 2 at 6:25 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant charging him with fraud, a Level 6 felony.
Desmond Holliday, 19, of the 100 block of West Jefferson Street, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 2 at 9:04 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tiffany Shields, 27, of the 900 block of Ruth Street, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 2 at 10:39 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging her with possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Charles Castner, 32, of the 10800 block of West C.R. 150N, Angola, was arrested Oct. 2 at 10:51 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to report on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin Duncan, 32, of the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 2 at 1:36 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with forgery and fraud, Level 6 felonies.
Jordan Hughes, 22, of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested Oct. 2 at 3:17 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant charging ;him with two counts of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kayla Freeman, 23, of the 500 block of East Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 3 at 1:58 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of neglect of dependent, a Level 5 felony.
J.T. Allen, 30, of the 500 block of East Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 3 at 1:58 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Jowaun Scher, 22, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was arrested Oct. 3 at 3:16 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jessie Swick, 27, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 3 at 1:45 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Norman Deam, 46, of the 200 block of East Sixteenth Street, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 3 at 9:52 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Kathy Fisher, 41, of the 1100 block of Huron Way, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 3 at 10:07 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging her with driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
Kenneth Uetrecht, 48, of the 100 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, was arrested Oct. 4 at 5:12 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lottimae Jones, 37, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was arrested Oct. 4 at 5:51 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Leroy Leland, 61, of the 500 block of Marshall Road, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested Oct. 4 at 10:26 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a Dekalb County warrant charging him with stalking, a Level 5 felony; and harassment, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jerry Oberlin, 33, of the 100 block of West Willow Street, Butler, was arrested Oct. 5 at 3:40 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dennis Thompson, no age available, of the 100 block of Robin Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested Oct. 5 at 2:21 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with operating a vehicle having never received a valid license with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nikolaus Arnold, 24, of the 3400 block of C.R. 36, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 5 at 4:38 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with child molesting, a Level 1 felony, and sexual misconduct with a minor; Level 5 felony.
Brooke Slone, 29, of the 500 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 5 by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging her with fraud, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Gina Collins, 47, of the 1000 block of Possum Drive, Leburn, Kentucky, was arrested Oct. 5 at 6:54 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
