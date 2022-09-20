FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is slated for its 39th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne on Sept. 28. Eighty-five veterans from the Fort Wayne area are booked and confirmed for the flight.
The flight consists of six Korea War veterans, 12 Cold War veterans, and 67 Vietnam veterans. This is the first Honor Flight from Fort Wayne that Vietnam veterans will represent the largest percentage of veterans on the flight. Seventy-eight percent of the veterans traveling on the Honor Flight are Vietnam or Vietnam-era veterans.
To date, 2,871 veterans have participated in an Honor Flight from Fort Wayne.
Due to construction at the airport, no welcome home festivities are permitted.
Cathy Berkshire, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, and her team are ready to overcome all obstacles to make sure the brave men and women get the honor they deserve.
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit organization. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.
