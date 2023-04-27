GOP hosts election watch party

AUBURN — The DeKalb County GOP will host an election night watch party at McIntyre Place, 116 S. Jackson St., in downtown Auburn, Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

Light refreshments will be provided. There will be a cash bar

Results come in with all three voting centers counted.

The event is sponsored by Mike Ley, Lightner Law Firm, Dave Clark and MF Projects.

