ANGOLA — Supporters gathered at Trine University’s Athletic Recreation Center for the first Red Rose Dinner on Thursday, May 12, to raise funds in support of Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana. All proceeds from The Red Rose Dinner benefited the life-affirming pregnancy resource center’s endowment fund, ensuring the center’s free, life-saving services will be available for vulnerable families in northeast Indiana, southern Michigan, Western Ohio and beyond for years to come. The event was originally planned for May 2020, but was forced to be postponed due to the pandemic.
The 130 guests of dinner enjoyed an elevated dining experience including a four-course meal with wine pairings expertly curated by Trine University’s Bon Apetit Catering Company. Live music was provided by a subset of the band, Higher Plains, including John Peters, Scott Bond, and Bill Eyster. Additionally, those attending enjoyed keynote speaker Jason Jones, who is a film producer, author, activist, popular podcast host and human rights worker. He is president of the Human Rights Education Organization (H.E.R.O.) and the director of The Vulnerable People Project. In 2006, Jones was an executive producer of “Bella,” which won several film industries awards, most notably the People’s Choice Award at the 2006 Toronto International Film Festival.
Sommeliers from Carroll Wine & Spirits in Indianapolis also regaled guests with information regarding wines that 12 lucky Care Center friends had the good fortune of bringing home with them. Sean McBride was the master of ceremonies and kept the crowd entertained and the evening moving at a great pace. Cindy Turner, the vice president of Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana’s Board of Directors, gave a moving address highlighting the incredible impact of the center since its opening in July 2016.
“We have now saved more than 1,400 babies and helped 1,900 women facing crisis pregnancies — all thanks to our generous supporters,” Turner told the crowd.
“Our center in Auburn is a licensee Women’s Care Center, which means we are responsible for raising all our own funds,” explained WCC NEI Director Ann Freeman.
“We host several fun events throughout the year all to support our mission of empowering mothers to choose life for their babies.”
Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana is funded entirely through grants and private donations. WCC NEI services include medical grade pregnancy tests, first-trimester ultrasounds, educational classes (private and group), and tangible assistance which families earn through the Crib Club program. WCC NEI serves any family who is expecting a child and/or with children under five years old.
“We embrace families from cradle to kindergarten,” said Freeman, “We love walking alongside parents and babies, offering them hope and encouragement and seeing them grow in their self-sufficiency.” All WCC NEI services are free and confidential. To learn more about WCC NEI’s mission, please email Ann at afreeman@wccnei.org, or stop by the center located in Auburn.
