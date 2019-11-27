Friday
Community Art Exhibit opening, Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St.; reception with hors d’oeuvres 6-7 p.m.; DeKalb County Community Orchestra 6-7 p.m., free concert featuring Siberian Solstice, a Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band, 7-8:30 p.m.
Monday
Auburn Community Band Christmas Concert, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart, Avilla.
Tuesday
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn; visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion post, 118 North Broadway, Butler; visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfield Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association, meeting and luncheon, Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th Street. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. Contributions will be collected for a family from the DeKalb County Christmas Bureau. Contact Jean at 908-7678 or Kay at 925-3247 by Sunday, Dec. 1, to make a meal reservation.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, free community meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery.
Auburn Community Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Community Center, South Wayne Street, Angola.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until the food is gone, $10.
Monday, Dec. 9
Soup for the Soul, 3-7 p.m., Sandra D’s Italian Garden Restaurant, 1330 S. Main St., Auburn. There will be 10 different types of soup offered at no charge. Freewill donations to Woodburn Christian Children’s Home.
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Auburn Community Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Betz Nursing Home, Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Auburn Plaza temporary library farewell parties, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at 1029 W. 7th St., Auburn, with hot cocoa and cookies served; sponsored by Eckhart Public Library.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club meeting, noon, Bridgewater Golf Club, 1818 Morningstar Road, Auburn.
Friday, Dec. 13
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater presents “The Nutcracker”, 7 p.m., Middaugh Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds. Tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors and students.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater presents “The Nutcracker”, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Middaugh Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds. Tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors and students.
DeKalb Community Holiday Sing, 6-7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn; led by the DeKalb High School choirs; followed by refreshments and caroling throughout Auburn.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater presents “The Nutcracker”, 2:30 p.m., Middaugh Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds. Tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors and students.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn; visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.
Monday, Dec. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, Jan. 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, Jan 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, Feb. 14
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, Feb. 28
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, March 8
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, March 13
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, March 27
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, April 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, April 12
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, April 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, May 8
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna
